Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar advises Maulana to wait for another three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday advised Maulana Fazalur Rehman to wait for another three years and then present his manifesto before the masses in general election.

It was not right time for sit-in as the government has yet to do a lot for resolving host of the issues, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said people were against the dearness and the Prime Minister was very much concern about the price hikes.

He said that it was quite difficult to identify dearness mafia existing in every nook and corner of the country.