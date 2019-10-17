UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar And Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Present Momentos To Prince William, Kate Middleton

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar present momentos to Prince William, Kate Middleton

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presented momentos to the visiting Royal Duke and Duchess Prince William and Kate Middleton on their arrival at the Lahore airport here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presented momentos to the visiting Royal Duke and Duchess Prince William and Kate Middleton on their arrival at the Lahore airport here on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton thanked the hosts for a warm welcome and the hospitality.

Duke and Duchess Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting Lahore on the last leg of their five day visit to Pakistan.

