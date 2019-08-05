Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar condemns state terrorism by India

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday condemning the state terrorism by Indian army in the occupied Kashmir, said that Indian army had spilled blood of the innocent Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday condemning the state terrorism by Indian army in the occupied Kashmir, said that Indian army had spilled blood of the innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar on "New Local Government System 2019", organized by National Democratic Foundation (NDF) at a local hotel, he expressed sorrow and grief over the killing of innocent Kashmiris.

He said that India could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris with state terrorism, adding the blood of innocent Kashmiris would result in their right to self-determination.

The Punjab Governor said that silence of international community on the core issue was unjustified. The world community should play its role to bring an end to Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris should be given their right of self-determination at the earliest, adding that Pakistanis would ever continue moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.

He said the use of cluster bombs on civilian population along the Line of Control was a barbaric act of Narendra Modi government.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that India had committed human rights' violation by using cluster bombs. He said that Pakistan had defeated India on diplomatic and military fronts, adding, "Pakistan wants peace and prosperity, not war with India".

Earlier, the Punjab Governor said that new local government system 2019 would bring progress and prosperity in provinces, adding the new system would ensure transferring of powers to lower level so that peoples' issues could be resolved at grass root level.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in dialogue process so that recommendations of all stakeholders would be considered in new local body system.

Improvements can be brought in this system, he maintained.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that 'Panchaiyat' and 'Village' system in new local body system would help in redressing the peoples' grievances at lower level, adding the system was adopted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) effectively which yielded positive results.

He said that about 30 percent of the development budget would be spent by the Panchaiyat system in Punjab and the Panchaiyat would be empowered. A seat has been reserved for women in Panchaiyat council to give representation to women, he asserted.

Former Federal secretary election commission of Pakistan Kanwar Dilshad, FAFEN representative Hameed Ullah Kakar and others were also present on the occasion.