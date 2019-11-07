UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Determines For Alleviation Of Poverty, Unemployment

Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the present government was determined for alleviation of poverty, unemployment and strengthening institutions, besides resilient economy.

All the heads of the provinces and the Federal government would ensure good governance and focus on improving health, education, law and order, he said while talking to a news channel .

By the end of June next, the provincial government would provide clean drinking water to twenty million people living in different parts of the Punjab, he stated.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government following the dynamic vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, had appointed the Vice Chancellors of public sector universities, purely on merit, he added.

In reply to a question about promises made by PTI government with people prior to election, he said, we are committed to improve the living standard of the people.

He said that health cards had been issuing to the poor families for availing free medical treatment from the hospitals.

Commenting on Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), sit in, he said maturity had been observed on both sides, adding that incumbent government did not use any force against the participants of the so called Azadi March.

The Governor hoped that JUI-F leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and the member of the Rahbar Committee would further express the same maturity in their meetings so that JUI-F sit in or protest demonstration, could culminate in a peaceful manner.

To a question about opening of Kartarpur Corridor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Sikh community living across the world had welcomed the decisions and sincerity of the Prime Minister Imran Khan towards Sikh people. He said that a large number of Sikh people had displayed the pictures of Imran Khan in many parts of the Indian state.

To another question regarding Nawaz Sharif, he said the Punjab government had made the best arrangements for health recovery of former prime minister.

He added that the Prime Minister had issued special instruction regarding provision of health treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

In reply to a question he said ultimate solution of all problems was independence of judiciary and empowerment of all institutions.

