(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday highly praised the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Joint Session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday highly praised the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Joint Session of Parliament.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that "we are thankful to the Turkish President for raising voice for the people of Kashmir facing restrictions and atrocities of Indian forces".

He said that Turkish President efforts would also play crucial role in the unity of the whole Islamic world.