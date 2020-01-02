Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar hopes that all issues of the transporters would be resolved well before 31st of January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the issues like traffic challan fines, axle weight and customs were federal government issues and would be taken up by the officials of the Communications department of the federal government while provincial matters would be taken care of by the Punjab Transport department

Sarwar also said all vehicles impounded by the police and drivers detained during strike were being released immediately.

He expressed the hope that all issues of the transporters would be resolved well before 31st of January.

Talking to the mediamen, Public and Goods Transport Alliance Chairman Asmatullah Niazi called upon the fraternity to put off strike with immediate effect, adding the transporters would start all operations henceforth.

Asmatullah Niazi thanked the government for listening to their demands and giving importance to the issues faced by the transporters in the country, adding that axle weight was a long-standing issue faced by the goods transporters.

He assured the transporter fraternity that their demand would be addressed as per the commitment of the government.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Communication Minister Murad Saeed, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for showing the support. He said the previous governments had ignored problems faced by the transporters.

Provincial Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi thanked the transporters and their representatives for calling off the strike, adding that the government would consider their rightful demands sympathetically.

The government was in dialogue with the leadership of the public and goods transport leadership for the last three days. The government team comprised Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Transport, CCPO Lahore, and other officials.