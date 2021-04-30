Governor Punjab, Chief Minister urge strict observance of coronavirus SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in letter and spirit to contain the deadly virus in the province.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed political, administrative matters, including coronavirus situation, during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The governor and the chief minister also reiterated the resolve to exploit all resources for development and prosperity of the province with special focus on the South Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan's historic package for South Punjab, farmers and various ongoing development projects in the province also came under discussion.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said initiatives of the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and prosperity in the country were unprecedented in the political history of the country, adding that the past regimes merely paid lip service to development of South Punjab but the PTI government had fulfilled its promise of establishing the South Punjab Secretariat.

"Providing employment to the youth of South Punjab is also the top priority of the government and parity in the development projects in the province is being ensured in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision", the governor said.

Sarwar said those who did not take coronavirus seriously were enemies of their lives and the lives of others, adding that there was no option but to follow SOPs to prevent coronavirus spike. He said every Pakistani had to fulfil his responsibility in the war against corona. He paid rich tribute to doctors and medical personnel who were battling against coronavirus on the frontline.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said no negligence would be tolerated in the implementation of coronavirus SOPs across the province, adding that all facilities, including oxygen supply, were being ensured in hospitals.

The chief minister further said saving lives of the public was the top priority of the government, adding that the opposition should refrain from politics on coronavirus.