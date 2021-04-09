Governor Punjab clamps ordinance to regularize private housing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday issued an ordinance to regularize private housing schemes and initiate action against irregular housing societies across the province.

Issuing the Punjab Commission for Regularization of Irregular Housing Schemes Ordinance 2021 to set up a commission and penalties to check violations, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that illegal housing schemes will not be tolerated and strict legal action will be taken all such housing schemes.

The commission will be headed by a retired Supreme Court or a High Court judge (Chairperson) with a town-planner and a civil engineer having 20 years national and international exposure its members. Others members will include a lawyer and an environmentalist with at least 20 years practice while the commission could hire services of experts from the public and private sector.

The commission enjoys indemnity for the actions performed and is beyond the jurisdiction of courts besides being empowered to make rules for its effective functioning.

About the penalties for violations like non-conforming land use, missing graveyard, below standards road width etc, the ordinance entails that the housing schemes which flayed the rules will be fined to be deposited in the kitty of the concerned local government or the development authority.

A housing scheme constructed without approval, the housing scheme will have to pay two times of the value of the deficient land as per residential value in applicable valuation table. Similarly, the scheme with missing graveyards and missing parks and open spaces will also be fined two times of the value of the deficient land and at the same time, a housing scheme will be bound to purchase and allocate space for the cemetery within a radius upto 5 kilometres from the irregular housing scheme.

The Commission is empowered to charge 3 times of the value of deficit land of the said housing scheme as a penalty for lack of space allotted for the public buildings and if a housing scheme does not meet the required standards for road construction to link to the main road 3 times of the value of deficit land as per applicable residential valuation table will also be levied as a penalty.

If a housing scheme does not meet the prescribed standards for the internal road width, it will be fined two times of the value of deficit land as per applicable residential valuation table.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said with the establishment of the commission, immediate and strict action will be taken against illegal housing schemes.

He said the government will ensure transparency and merit and protect interests of the public.