Governor Punjab, CM Sindh Visit Sehwan, Distribute Ration Among Flood-affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SEHWAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, along with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, reached Sehwan on Sunday and distributed ration among the flood-affectees.

On arrival at Shehbaz Air Base, the members of the national and provincial assembly from Jamshoro district welcomed the Governor Punjab and Chief Minister Sindh.

MNA Dr Sikandar Rahputo presented gifts of 'Ajrak' and 'Sindhi Topi' to Balighur Rehman.

Governor Punjab along with Syed Murad Ali Shah distributed 5,000 ration bags among the flood-victims in Qadir Bux Bhallai village and also interacted with the affectees.

The flood-stricken people chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman.

Governor Punjab and CM Sindh also visited Manchhar Lake and villages Bagal Buzdar and Ali Gohar Bozdar, and distributed ration among the flood-victims.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab and Sindh Chief Minister also had lunch with the flood-victims.

They also visited the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan and laid floral wreath at the grave and offered Fateha.

