UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Condemns Blasphemous Remarks By BJP Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman strongly condemned the derogatory remarks uttered by the official of the Indian ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) against the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Governor Punjab said that the blasphemous statement by the BJP leader has hurt the feelings of Muslims all over the world.

Governor Punjab said that love for Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and protection of his respect is a part of faith of every Muslim.

