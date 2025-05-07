Open Menu

Governor Punjab Condemns Indian Aggression; Hails Pak Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM

Governor Punjab condemns Indian aggression; hails Pak armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condemned the cowardly Indian missile attack on the Pakistani soil in the darkness of the night, while he hailed the Pakistan armed forces for a tit for tat reply.

In a message on Wednesday morning,the governor said that the dastardly act exposed India’s detestable face before the world, adding that the forceful response of the armed forces of Pakistan forced the enemy to retreat.

Governor Punjab also condemned the Indian attack on civilian population in its war frenzy,while he also prayed for the victims and the early recovery of the injured.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said the eagles of Pakistan Air Force shot down five enemy war aircrafts including three Rafael fighter aircrafts.

He said the nation salutes Pakistan Air Force for successfully defending the country’s airspace against Indian aggression.

Governor Punjab said the nations stands shoulder to shoulder like a wall of steel with the armed forces of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

11 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

11 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

11 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

11 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

11 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

11 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

11 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

11 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

11 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan