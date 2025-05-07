Governor Punjab Condemns Indian Aggression; Hails Pak Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan condemned the cowardly Indian missile attack on the Pakistani soil in the darkness of the night, while he hailed the Pakistan armed forces for a tit for tat reply.
In a message on Wednesday morning,the governor said that the dastardly act exposed India’s detestable face before the world, adding that the forceful response of the armed forces of Pakistan forced the enemy to retreat.
Governor Punjab also condemned the Indian attack on civilian population in its war frenzy,while he also prayed for the victims and the early recovery of the injured.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said the eagles of Pakistan Air Force shot down five enemy war aircrafts including three Rafael fighter aircrafts.
He said the nation salutes Pakistan Air Force for successfully defending the country’s airspace against Indian aggression.
Governor Punjab said the nations stands shoulder to shoulder like a wall of steel with the armed forces of Pakistan.
