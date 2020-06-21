UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Condemns Terrorist Attack In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Governor Punjab condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a military convoy in North Waziristan which resulted in the martyrdom of Captain Sabih and Cop Naveed.

In a condolence message, the Governor Punjab condemned the dastardly act against the law enforcement agencies, adding that the nation saluted the officers and jawans of Pakistan Army who had sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country.

He said 220 million Pakistanis stood by the law enforcement agencies and the armed forces in the war against terrorism, adding that the terrorists would be completely wiped out from the country through the collective will of the armed forces and the nation.

