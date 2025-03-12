Governor Punjab condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

He paid tributes to the security forces for conducting a successful operation against the terrorists and safely recovering the passengers, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

The Governor said that the brutal beasts who target innocent citizens do not deserve to be called human in any way.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said that terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious aims. The Governor said that the entire nation stands like a leaden wall against terrorists with its security forces.