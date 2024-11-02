Governor Punjab Condenns Mastung Blast
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan strongly condemned the blast that took place near Mastung Hospital Chowk on Friday.
The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the blast, says a press release issued here.
He expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
He said that terrorists who target innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings.
