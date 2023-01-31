BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Mian Shahid Iqbal on Tuesday.

He expressed the condolences on the death of Mian Shahid Iqbal's father, Mian Abdul Majeed Iqbal, retired Director of Agriculture Research.

He prayed that Allah Almighty grant him Jannah and provide courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Former president of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce Javed Iqbal Chaudhry, leader of Muslim League (N) Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq, family members of Mian Shahid Iqbal, and political and social workers were present on this occasion.