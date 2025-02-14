Governor Punjab Condoles Prince Karim Aga Khan's Demise
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 01:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday visited 'Jamat Khana' and condoled the sad demise of late Prince Karim Aga Khan.
Honorary Secretary Ismaili Council for Central Region Naveed Ali Manji welcomed the Governor Punjab on his arrival at the Jamat Khana.
The Governor was accompanied by senior PPP leader Hassan Murtaza.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he has come to express his condolences to the Ismaili community on the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari.
He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party equally shares the grief and sorrow of the Ismaili community on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan. The Governor Punjab said that the services of the late Prince Karim Aga Khan for the betterment of humanity will always be remembered. He said that the deceased worked tirelessly for the welfare of people regardless of color, race and religion.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the late Prince Karim Aga Khan is respected all over the world, including Pakistan.
He said that people of all religions enjoy full religious freedom in Pakistan. The Governor Punjab congratulated Prince Rahim Aga Khan on becoming 50th spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, and expressed the hope that Prince Rahim Aga Khan would also follow in his father’s footsteps and fully represent the Ismaili community. He added that the doors of the Governor House are open to all minorities.
On this occasion, the Ismaili community said that they thank President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for declaring mourning in Pakistan on the death of Prince Karim Aga Khan. They said that they are very grateful to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari who went to the Lisbon Diwan Imamate in Portugal and extended his condolences to the family of Prince Aga Khan. They said that the Ismaili community considers love and loyalty to Pakistan as part of its faith.
