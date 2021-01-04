UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Condoles Rauf Tahir's Demise

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Governor Punjab condoles Rauf Tahir's demise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir who died of cardiac arrest.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, the Punjab Governor said that Rauf Tahir had left undeniable effects in the field of journalism and his services to journalism would be long-remembered.

He said the country had lost a gem.

The Punjab Governor prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternalpeace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

More Stories From Pakistan

