Governor Punjab Condoles Rauf Tahir's Demise
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist and columnist Rauf Tahir who died of cardiac arrest.
In a condolence message issued here on Monday, the Punjab Governor said that Rauf Tahir had left undeniable effects in the field of journalism and his services to journalism would be long-remembered.
He said the country had lost a gem.
The Punjab Governor prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternalpeace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.