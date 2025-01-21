Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday visited the residence of media mogul and educationist Mian Amir Mahmood and condoled with the latter the sad demise of his mother-in-law.

Main Amir Mahmood is the Chairman Dunya Media Group, Pakistan Broadcasters Association and Punjab Group of Colleges.

The Governor Punjab offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.