ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senate candidates from Punjab, who have elected unopposed during Senate elections.

"Election result of candidates of all parties from Punjab as unopposed, is the victory of democracy," he said while talking to private channels/Radio Pakistan.

Sarwar said that transparency in Senate elections will further strengthen parliament and democracy as well.