Governor Punjab Congratulates Wali Kakar On Assuming Governor Office
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had a telephone conversation with Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and congratulated him on assuming the office on Thursday.
Governor Punjab also invited Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar for a visit to Punjab.
The two leaders discussed the overall situation of the country, besides strengthening the provinces relations and issues of mutual interest.
They resolved to strengthen inter-provincial relations and promote people-to-people contacts.