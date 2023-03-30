Governor Punjab congratulates Wali Kakar on assuming Governor Office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had a telephone conversation with Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and congratulated him on assuming the office on Thursday.

Governor Punjab also invited Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar for a visit to Punjab.

The two leaders discussed the overall situation of the country, besides strengthening the provinces relations and issues of mutual interest.

They resolved to strengthen inter-provincial relations and promote people-to-people contacts.