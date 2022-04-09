Governor Punjab credits media for rise of PTI into power

Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that media had played the formative role in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf's (PTI) march to victory in 2018 and supremacy of rule of law in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that media had played the formative role in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf's (PTI) march to victory in 2018 and supremacy of rule of law in the country.

Talking to journalists during the iftar dinner at the Governor's House here on Saturday, he said the media also played an important role during the movement for the restoration of judiciary, besides the political parties in the country.

Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema hosted iftar dinner to senior journalists who have covered PTI for years. Governor House beat reporters were also present.

During an intimate and frank get-together, Cheema said propaganda being hatched against PTI to make it commit some unconstitutional act, adding that PTI has always respected the court verdicts and the party has done every thing within the ambit of law .

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a selfless man who has added to the national pride and philanthropy and politics.

Governor said the PTI has changed political culture in Pakistani politics, adding that PTI will continue to play its role in country's politics.

Cheema said the journalists have been a source of strength for the PTI and urged their role to keep masses aware of the political scenario in the country.