Open Menu

Governor Punjab Credits President Zardari For Stable Coalition Govt In Country

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that positive criticism was meant for improvement of the government's performance. He credited President Asif Ali Zardari for a stable current coalition government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that positive criticism was meant for improvement of the government's performance. He credited President Asif Ali Zardari for a stable current coalition government.

"Pakistan People's Party always plays its positive role when the country faces challenges of national integrity and dignity", he said and added that the credit goes to President Asif Ali Zardari for present stable coalition government.

The governor remarked this during his address at the 8th annual session of Ghulam Rabbani Qureshi Welfare Foundation (GRQWF) in Kahuta here Tuesday.

He said that education and health were the responsibility of the government, but unfortunately, the past governments did not pay attention to it. He further said that government owned schools should not be privatized.

"Where there is a shortage of staff, the government should fill this shortage", he maintained.

Appreciating the dialysis center and the health facility being provided to the poor by the GRQWF in Kahuta, the governor said that people should come ahead to serve the needy segments of the society. He said that the poor are treated free of cost in Sindh province. He informed the audience that a dialysis center would soon be established at Tehsil Hospital Pindi Gheb, Attock.

A large number of people including former Federal minister Mehreen Anwar Raja and former MNA Ghulam Murtaza Sati participated in the ceremony.

The Governor Punjab visited Al-Fateh Women Vocational Free Technical Center, Computer Lab, Laboratory, Free Kidney and Dialysis Center and other departments established in GRQWF.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Shortage Governor Poor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Attock Pindi Gheb Kahuta Women Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Ch ..

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwond ..

Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship

5 minutes ago
 Simulation session on climate change held at Gover ..

Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House

5 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest ..

ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case

5 minutes ago
 Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

5 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

5 minutes ago
CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among i ..

CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries

5 minutes ago
 Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting

Ch Shafay chairs SMEs Council meeting

5 minutes ago
 WASA starts campaign against dengue

WASA starts campaign against dengue

13 minutes ago
 Search operation conducted against criminals

Search operation conducted against criminals

13 minutes ago
 RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in ..

RWMC conducts anti-smog, anti-dengue activities in Commercial Market area

13 minutes ago
 Seminar held on empowering women through land righ ..

Seminar held on empowering women through land rights

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan