Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that positive criticism was meant for improvement of the government's performance. He credited President Asif Ali Zardari for a stable current coalition government.

"Pakistan People's Party always plays its positive role when the country faces challenges of national integrity and dignity", he said and added that the credit goes to President Asif Ali Zardari for present stable coalition government.

The governor remarked this during his address at the 8th annual session of Ghulam Rabbani Qureshi Welfare Foundation (GRQWF) in Kahuta here Tuesday.

He said that education and health were the responsibility of the government, but unfortunately, the past governments did not pay attention to it. He further said that government owned schools should not be privatized.

"Where there is a shortage of staff, the government should fill this shortage", he maintained.

Appreciating the dialysis center and the health facility being provided to the poor by the GRQWF in Kahuta, the governor said that people should come ahead to serve the needy segments of the society. He said that the poor are treated free of cost in Sindh province. He informed the audience that a dialysis center would soon be established at Tehsil Hospital Pindi Gheb, Attock.

A large number of people including former Federal minister Mehreen Anwar Raja and former MNA Ghulam Murtaza Sati participated in the ceremony.

The Governor Punjab visited Al-Fateh Women Vocational Free Technical Center, Computer Lab, Laboratory, Free Kidney and Dialysis Center and other departments established in GRQWF.