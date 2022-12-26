UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Defends Decision Of De-notifying Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has defended his decision of de-notifying chief minister Punjab after the latter failed to attain vote of confidence from the house on the given time and date.

Speaking at a seminar 'the role of business community in current economic situation' at a local hotel on Monday, he said, "I de-notified the chief minister under powers vested in me as governor by the constitution," and added that Pakistan Muslim League � Nawaz (PML-N) has always believed in supremacy of law and constitution.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said top priority of the coalition government is to make the country economically strong, adding that role of the business community in the development of the country's economy as well as in welfare work is commendable.

The Governor Punjab said continuity of policies is very important for the stability of the economy.

He said there has been foreign direct investment and continuity of the policies for many years in the countries that showed rapid progress.

The Governor said the Charter of Economy is indispensable for boosting the economy of the country and all political parties should be on the same page on the charter of economy.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said economic crisis arose due to record deficit and heavy debts borrowed by the previous government. He said PML-N had brought stability to the country in the worst load shedding and economic crisis in 2013, despite unfavorable conditions and the same experienced team is determined to end the economic crisis in the country and achieve economic stability. He said instead of spreading despair in the nation, there is need to give hope.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman distributed awards among the businessmen for outstanding performance.

