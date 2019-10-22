Governor Punjab directs for gearing up preparedness of Kartarpur corridor opening

Govt. decides to finalize all the arrangements regarding the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor and 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak by October 30

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Govt. decides to finalize all the arrangements regarding the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor and 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak by October 30.

All concerned departments including police has been directed to submit the final report in this regard. Almost one hundred thousand Sikh pilgrims from India and all over the world are expected to arrive in Pakistan.This was decided in a meeting of religious and heritage tourism , which was presided over by Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday at Governor House..Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board and other concerned departments briefed the meeting about the preparations made for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration and 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Committee decided to complete the preparations and finalize the arrangements for the stay, security, transportation and other matters of Sikh Pilgrims coming from India and all over the world by October 30 at every cost.

All concerned department were directed to submit a finalized report to committee.While addressing the meeting Governor Punjab said that safety of Sikh Pilgrims is the responsibility of the govt. and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated. Kartarpur corridor is being completed as per our promise and PM Imran Khan will inaugurate this on 9th November.