Governor Punjab Directs IGP To Arrest Motorway Rape Case Culprits

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:27 PM

Governor Punjab directs IGP to arrest motorway rape case culprits

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has directed the newly appointed Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani to arrest the rapists of a woman commuter on the motorway and ensure law and order in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has directed the newly appointed Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani to arrest the rapists of a woman commuter on the motorway and ensure law and order in the province.

During a meeting with the IGP Punjab who called on Governor Punjab at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said justice must be provided to the victim without any delay, adding that maintaining law and order in the province was the responsibility of police.

Earlier, IGP Punjab Inam Ghani apprised the Governor about the development in Motorway rape case and assured that the rapists involved in motorway cases will soon be behind the bars.

Governor Punjab instructed the IG Punjab to ensure the provision of justice in police stations.

Talking to the media men during the scholarship distribution under the Ehsas Programme, Governor Punjab said appointment and transfer of IGP or any other position was the prerogative of the Federal government and chief executive of the province but rest assured that all decisions were being taken as per the law and constitution.

To a question, he said the government was eliminating political interference from all institutions.

About Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan, Governor Punjab said the judiciary had given its verdict regarding this matter, adding that repatriation of Nawaz Sharif will be ensured as per the laws because the PTI government believes in the supremacy of the constitution.

Answering a question about opposition's APCs Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that protest was the democratic right of opposition.

"PTI has been given the 5-year mandate by the public and it will complete its constitutional term. PML-N and PPP completed their terms in the past and it is our constitutional right to complete the term. The opposition should wait for the general elections of 2023. We will accept whatever decision the public takes in the next elections", he responded.

On education, Governor Punjab said the government had ensured meritocracy in the universities of Punjab, adding that all vice-chancellors (VCs) were appointed on merit. He said that steps were being taken for improvements in Higher Education as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Punjab, to a query, said the whole world was commending Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ehsaas initiative, adding that Pakistan will continue to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

