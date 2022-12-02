Governor Punjab discusses political situation with Gillani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman met Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani at his residence to discuss the country's political scenario, especially in Punjab, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman met Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani at his residence to discuss the country's political scenario, especially in Punjab, here on Friday.

He congratulated Gilani over his son Ali Musa Gilani's victory in bye-elections from Multan.

The governor appreciated former PM's efforts for the development of South Punjab.

Gilani hoped that Mr Baligh would become the voice of the region.

He stated that the governor would keep on playing his role in strengthening of democracy.

PM (N) leaders Tariq Rasheed, Shahid Mahmood Khan and Mujtaba Gilani were present during the meeting.