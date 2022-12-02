UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Discusses Political Situation With Gillani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Governor Punjab discusses political situation with Gillani

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman met Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani at his residence to discuss the country's political scenario, especially in Punjab, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman met Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani at his residence to discuss the country's political scenario, especially in Punjab, here on Friday.

He congratulated Gilani over his son Ali Musa Gilani's victory in bye-elections from Multan.

The governor appreciated former PM's efforts for the development of South Punjab.

Gilani hoped that Mr Baligh would become the voice of the region.

He stated that the governor would keep on playing his role in strengthening of democracy.

PM (N) leaders Tariq Rasheed, Shahid Mahmood Khan and Mujtaba Gilani were present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Governor Punjab Yousaf Raza Gillani Democracy From

Recent Stories

Afghan govt condemns attack on Pak envoy; assures ..

Afghan govt condemns attack on Pak envoy; assures "serious investigation"

1 minute ago
 US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

US to unveil high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

1 minute ago
 EU Reaches Agreement on Price Cap on Oil From Russ ..

EU Reaches Agreement on Price Cap on Oil From Russia at $60 Per Barrel - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russ ..

US Welcomes Reports About EU Reaching Deal on Russian Oil Price Cap - White Hous ..

1 minute ago
 Equal opportunities for PWDs to help them excel: N ..

Equal opportunities for PWDs to help them excel: NA Speaker

9 minutes ago
 Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks ..

Biden Has Not Indicated That Now Is Time For Talks With Putin on Ukraine - White ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.