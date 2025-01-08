Governor Punjab discusses religious tourism with Khorasan counterpart

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan met Governor General Khorasan Razavi Ghulam Hussain Zafari and discussed ways to enhance religious tourism and strengthening cooperation in education and trade during a meeting in Mashhad, Ira

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan met Governor General Khorasan Razavi Ghulam Hussain Zafari and discussed ways to enhance religious tourism and strengthening cooperation in education and trade during a meeting in Mashhad, Iran.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan is currently visiting Iran.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan has a deep bond of brotherly relations and love with Iran. He said that Pakistan is committed to increasing bilateral cooperation with Iran in various sectors, especially in the trade .

The Governor Punjab said that there should be exchanges of business delegations between Pakistan and Iran to further promote the trade sector.

He expressed that the businessmen from both countries should organize trade exhibitions in Mashhad and Lahore to increase mutual trade. The Governor Punjab also issued instructions in this regard to the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs present on the occasion.

He said that he would review its implementation on his return to Lahore. The Governor welcomed the increase in cooperation between the universities of Pakistan and Mashhad and said that the establishment of the Iqbal Chair and the Department of urdu in Ferdowsi University Mashhad would further boost cooperation in the educational sector. He added that there is also a need to promote cultural relations between the two countries. In this regard, a mutual memorandum of understanding has already been signed between the provinces of Punjab and Khorasan Razavi. He said, "We look forward to organizing cultural weeks in both provinces under the mutual memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation between the provinces of Punjab and Khorasan Razavi which would further expand the cultural relations between the two countries."

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan thanked the Governor General of Khorasan Razavi for the warm welcome and also invited him to visit Lahore.