BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that the historic Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is playing a significant role in the social, educational and economic development of Bahawalpur region.

The Governor expressed these views in a meeting with the IUB Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at the Governor's House on Friday.

He said that the government is paying full attention to the higher education sector and is helping to make the role of universities active in social and economic development.

Provision of best manpower and infrastructure is being ensured to bring the quality of teaching and research activities to global level, said the governor.

He said the aim of these initiatives is to produce graduates who contribute to social development and contribute actively to the prosperity of the region along with their professional development.

Governor Punjab appreciated the educational programs initiated by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in Allied Health Sciences, Nursing, Information Technology and other important fields.

The IUB Vice Chancellor also gave a briefing regarding the strengthening of university faculties and departments and the establishment of new campuses.

He said that programs like Student Societies and Young Leaders have been started to develop the character of the youth and bring out their leadership skills so that our youth can play a key role in social welfare and development besides being equipped with higher education.

Governor Punjab also appreciated the excellent arrangements of the recent convocation, establishment of SDGs Goals Center and provision of large number of scholarships for male and female students.