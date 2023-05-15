- Home
Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman Expresses Condolonce On Demise Of Veteran Journalist Abdus Salam
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 08:16 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman expressed condolence on the death of senior journalist and former president Bahawalpur Press Club Rana Abdus Salam.
In his message, Governor said that Rana Abdus Salam was a very compassionate journalist who rendered best services in the field of journalism.
He also worked for the welfare of journalists.
Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman prayed that may Allah gives the deceased the best place in Jannah and also give fortitude to the deceased's family to bear this irreparable loss.