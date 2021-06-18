Governor Punjab felicitates CM on people-friendly budget

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting people-friendly budget with special emphasis on development in the South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has felicitated Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting people-friendly budget with special emphasis on development in the South Punjab.

During a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Governor's House here on Friday, he expressed the hope that the government will succeed in getting the Federal and provincial budgets passed, adding that theses budgets will usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and administrative matters besides administrative COVID-19 pandemic situation in the province.

Sarwar said Punjab government had provided relief to the public including labourers, and salaried class by presenting a people-friendly budget. He further said development package for each district was a great initiative of the government, adding that serving people was the government's top priority.

He said the opposition must give priority to national interest over political benefits, adding that the opposition leadership has indulged in war of words for political mileage.

Governor Punjab said Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will launch clean-drinking water projects in Constituencies of Provincial and National Assembly without discrimination.

Both the leaders were unanimous in their resolve that electronic voting was the only viable solution to ensure fair and transparent elections transparent in the country in future, adding that opposition's refusal to accept the change was disappointing.

Chief Minister Punjab assured of extending full cooperation for providing clean drinking water to the people and hailed the steps taken by the Governor for the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the conspiracies of the opposition to malign the government had died a natural death, adding that the masses stand by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government today.

"We have always confronted the negative politics of the opposition with public service and no obstacle would be tolerated in providing relief to the public", Buzdar said, adding that the Punjab government had presented a historic annual development program.

He said Punjab had entered a new era of development through allocation of equal funds for each region.