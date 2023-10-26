Governor Punjab felicitates on 31st Republic Day of Kazakhstan

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has extended heartfelt felicitations to the brotherly people of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of 31st Republic Day of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has extended heartfelt felicitations to the brotherly people of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of 31st Republic Day of the country.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark 31st Republic Day of Kazakhstan at the Al Hamra Hall here on Thursday, he said Kazakhstan is a resilient and independent nation, adding that transformation of Kazakhstan as dynamic economic and regional power is recognised throughout the region and beyond.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligur Rehman said people of the two countries share common historical, cultural and religious ties. He hailed the role of Kazakh Ambassador in fostering the brotherly ties between the two countries.

He further said that due to the efforts of the Kazakh Ambassador to Pakistan, Pakistan and Kazakhstan are now operating direct flights through the operations of SCAT Airlines, which will increase our trade and increase relations between the people.

He said that Kazakhstan is blessed with the largest oil reserves in the Central Asian region and can serve as an energy hub. He said that it is gratifying to share that Kazakhstan is our largest trading partner in Central Asia, and the exchange of trade delegations between the two countries will definitely strengthen our bilateral economic relations.

The Governor Punjab said idea of establishing Kazakhstan House in Lahore and the inauguration of Pakistan House in Kazakhstan is an important step towards wider links and trade.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said citizens in Palestine, especially children, are suffering, and it is a human tragedy. All countries of the world should come forward to stop atrocities on Palestinians. Similarly, in occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri people are victims of brutality and repression by the Indian forces. The international community should also raise its voice for them, he added.

The Governor Punjab further said that the initiative of a passing point between the Eurasian countries such as the Belt and Road Initiative BRI, the middle Corridor (MC) and the International North has appeared in the form of a trade corridor among others align perfectly towards our shared goal of regional and international peace and prosperity.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin, Kazakhstan's Honorary Consul General Rao Khalid Mohammad Khan, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, Vice Chancellor (VC) University of South Asia Imran Masood and others attended the ceremony.