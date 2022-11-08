UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Felicitates Sikh Community On 553rd Birth Anniversary Of Baba Guru Nanak

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Governor Punjab felicitates Sikh community on 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message issued here on Tuesday, he welcomed the Sikh pilgrims who came to participate in the celebrations on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Governor Punjab said Baba Guru Nanak gave the message of humanity, peace and love.

He said that according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, all minorities including the Sikh community in Pakistan have religious freedom and equal rights.

The Governor Punjab said the world can be made a cradle of peace and harmony only by promoting a culture of mutual respect, tolerance and harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Punjab All Love

Recent Stories

Hard Landing of MI-2 Helicopter in Russia's Kostro ..

Hard Landing of MI-2 Helicopter in Russia's Kostroma Region Results in Casualtie ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab University exams scheduled on Nov 9 postpon ..

Punjab University exams scheduled on Nov 9 postponed

1 minute ago
 Pakistan urges Israel to allow UN's agency caring ..

Pakistan urges Israel to allow UN's agency caring for Palestinians to operate fr ..

1 minute ago
 DC for playing role for success of upcoming anti p ..

DC for playing role for success of upcoming anti polio drive

4 minutes ago
 PM writes letter to CJP, pleading to form Judicial ..

PM writes letter to CJP, pleading to form Judicial Commission over Wazirabad inc ..

4 minutes ago
 No holiday in Supreme Court on Nov 9

No holiday in Supreme Court on Nov 9

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.