Governor Punjab felicitates Sikh community on 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has congratulated the Sikh community on the occasion of 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message issued here on Tuesday, he welcomed the Sikh pilgrims who came to participate in the celebrations on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Governor Punjab said Baba Guru Nanak gave the message of humanity, peace and love.

He said that according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam, all minorities including the Sikh community in Pakistan have religious freedom and equal rights.

The Governor Punjab said the world can be made a cradle of peace and harmony only by promoting a culture of mutual respect, tolerance and harmony.