Governor Punjab For Better Training, Education Of Youth

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the promotion of higher education has always been the priority of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the promotion of higher education has always been the priority of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government.

He said"Youth is our asset and giving them better education and training is the joint responsibility of the government, teachers, and society." He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of students from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Governor House today. He said "One should always think positively and for the betterment of society because there is permanent success in the right path and truth." While addressing the students, he said "they are the future of Pakistan and they should contribute to its development." Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that during the earlier tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) special attention was given to the development of Southern Punjab, especially Bahawalpur. He said that the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Allama Iqbal Open University campus, and various development projects including Home Economics College and Industrial Estate were started during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) era.

Governor Punjab said that huge funds were given for the development and promotion of Islamia University Bahawalpur, adding that with these funds new labs, student hostels, and new blocks were built in Islamia University Bahawalpur. He said that unfortunately the former government completely ignored these development projects. He said that steps will be taken for the further improvement of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Later, the students visited different parts of the Governor's House. Speaking on the occasion, the students said "The Governor's House is a historical place and they are thankful to the Governor of Punjab, Muhammad Balighur Rehman, for not only meeting the students but also allowing them to visit the Governor's House."

