Governor Punjab For Following Sunnah Of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Muhammad (PBUH)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that complete adherence to the Sunnah of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) guarantees success in this world and the world hereafter.
In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Monday, he said 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal is the blessed day when Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to the earth as a mercy for the world and sealed finality of Prophethood.
He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught peace, tolerance and respect for humanity. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the benefactor of humanity, he added.
He urged the nation to make a solemn pledge that 'we will follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'.
