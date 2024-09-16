Open Menu

Governor Punjab For Following Sunnah Of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Muhammad (PBUH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Governor Punjab for following Sunnah of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Muhammad (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that complete adherence to the Sunnah of Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) guarantees success in this world and the world hereafter.

In his message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) here on Monday, he said 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal is the blessed day when Allah Almighty sent Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to the earth as a mercy for the world and sealed finality of Prophethood.

He said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) taught peace, tolerance and respect for humanity. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the benefactor of humanity, he added.

He urged the nation to make a solemn pledge that 'we will follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)'.

Related Topics

World Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

6 hours ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

6 hours ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

10 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

14 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

2 days ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan