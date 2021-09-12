UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab For International Efforts To Bring Sustainable Peace In Region

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 03:10 PM

Governor Punjab for international efforts to bring sustainable peace in region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Sunday, stressed on international community to play effective role for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan and implementation of UN resolutions about Jammu and Kashmir for bringing sustainable peace in region.

He expressed the views while speaking to media persons alongwith the Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh at his residence. PTI's members of Sindh Assembly were also present at the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Afghanistan was going through rapid changes and Pakistan since the first day had a clear policy of non intervention in internal affairs of any other country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan 18 years ago stated that war was not a solution to Afghan issue and dialogue among all the stakeholders was the only way to reach at a sustainable solution, Chaudhry Sarwar said, adding that he as a member of British Parliament, also opposed the invasion of Afghanistan and stressed on peaceful solution.

Governor Punjab appealed international community to play effective role in the regard as peace and stability in Afghanistan was in greater interest of not only Afghanistan but also pivotal to peace in Pakistan, in the region and the entire world.

Highlighting the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Chaudhry Sarwar reiterated the commitment that Pakistan would keep raising voice against oppressive and barbaric actions of occupying forces over innocent people of the valley.

He stressed on international community to ensure implementation on United Nation's resolution on Jammu and Kashmir and granting right of self determination to Kashmiri people so that they could be saved from atrocities of occupying Indian forces and decide their own future.

He said that PTI government was focused on strengthening of economy as it was evident that strong economy was imperative for sovereign foreign policy and ensuring relief to masses.

He observed that due to prudent measures of Federal government during COVID-19 situation Pakistan's economy shown positive indicators.

Despite economic pressures Pakistan's exports has increased from $ 20 billion to $ 25 billion while current account deficit that was $ 20 billion when PTI assumed the power had lowered to $ 2 billion.

Federal government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to people of Karachi as well, he added.

Replying to a query on election reforms, Chaudhry Sarwar said that election reforms were a complex issue and all political parties needed to sit together, discuss in detail and reach at a solution with consensus of all the political parties and civil society.

It was observed that after every election defeated parties made hue and cry of rigging and irregularities so we required a fool proof electoral system that could bring an end to such practices, he opined.

Replying to another question,he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Usman Bozdar as CM Punjab and he got vote of confidence from PTI and allied parties in the assembly. He would keep serving as chief minister until he enjoys confidence of majority of the assembly, he remarked.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while speaking on the occasion welcomed Punjab Governor and said that Chaudhry Sarwar earned laurels for the country in the world.

He also lauded his proactive role in provision of humanitarian assistance to people of Sindh after flood the previous year. Haleem Adil Said that governor Punjab was also working on provision of clean drinkable water in Sindh and Baluchistan.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh presented traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak and cap to the distinguished guest.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Governor United Nations Exports Punjab Flood Water Parliament Vote Civil Society Jammu Hue Sunday Media All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

13 minutes ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

2 hours ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

3 hours ago
 UAE supports global innovation with international ..

UAE supports global innovation with international conferences, events and awards

4 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.