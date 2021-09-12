Governor Punjab for international efforts to bring sustainable peace in region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Sunday, stressed on international community to play effective role for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan and implementation of UN resolutions about Jammu and Kashmir for bringing sustainable peace in region.

He expressed the views while speaking to media persons alongwith the Central Vice President PTI and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh at his residence. PTI's members of Sindh Assembly were also present at the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Afghanistan was going through rapid changes and Pakistan since the first day had a clear policy of non intervention in internal affairs of any other country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan 18 years ago stated that war was not a solution to Afghan issue and dialogue among all the stakeholders was the only way to reach at a sustainable solution, Chaudhry Sarwar said, adding that he as a member of British Parliament, also opposed the invasion of Afghanistan and stressed on peaceful solution.

Governor Punjab appealed international community to play effective role in the regard as peace and stability in Afghanistan was in greater interest of not only Afghanistan but also pivotal to peace in Pakistan, in the region and the entire world.

Highlighting the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Chaudhry Sarwar reiterated the commitment that Pakistan would keep raising voice against oppressive and barbaric actions of occupying forces over innocent people of the valley.

He stressed on international community to ensure implementation on United Nation's resolution on Jammu and Kashmir and granting right of self determination to Kashmiri people so that they could be saved from atrocities of occupying Indian forces and decide their own future.

He said that PTI government was focused on strengthening of economy as it was evident that strong economy was imperative for sovereign foreign policy and ensuring relief to masses.

He observed that due to prudent measures of Federal government during COVID-19 situation Pakistan's economy shown positive indicators.

Despite economic pressures Pakistan's exports has increased from $ 20 billion to $ 25 billion while current account deficit that was $ 20 billion when PTI assumed the power had lowered to $ 2 billion.

Federal government was taking measures to provide maximum relief to people of Karachi as well, he added.

Replying to a query on election reforms, Chaudhry Sarwar said that election reforms were a complex issue and all political parties needed to sit together, discuss in detail and reach at a solution with consensus of all the political parties and civil society.

It was observed that after every election defeated parties made hue and cry of rigging and irregularities so we required a fool proof electoral system that could bring an end to such practices, he opined.

Replying to another question,he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Usman Bozdar as CM Punjab and he got vote of confidence from PTI and allied parties in the assembly. He would keep serving as chief minister until he enjoys confidence of majority of the assembly, he remarked.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while speaking on the occasion welcomed Punjab Governor and said that Chaudhry Sarwar earned laurels for the country in the world.

He also lauded his proactive role in provision of humanitarian assistance to people of Sindh after flood the previous year. Haleem Adil Said that governor Punjab was also working on provision of clean drinkable water in Sindh and Baluchistan.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh presented traditional gift of Sindhi Ajrak and cap to the distinguished guest.