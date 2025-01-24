Open Menu

Governor Punjab For Promotion Of Sports At Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Governor Punjab for promotion of sports at educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that sports activities should be promoted in educational institutions as sports inculcate positive qualities like tolerance, patience, and discipline in the youth.

Talking to a group of young wrestlers who called on him at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said the educational institutions may be rid of politics of violence through promotion of sports.

He was referring to a recent incident of violence at a public sector sector university when activists of student organization attacked and injured students.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said, "Our traditional sport of wrestling is the identity of Pakistan and the wrestlers associated with this sport have brought glory to the country and the nation many times at the international level.

"

He said that it is heartening to see that the wrestlers of today are proudly upholding the illustrious legacy of their predecessors.

The Governor said that there is a need to promote wrestling and develop arenas so that a healthy society can be formed.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always developed sports fields for the youth.

He said that it is very important to encourage people associated with sports at all levels.

