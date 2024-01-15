Governor Punjab For Taking Legacy Of Traditional Games Forward
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM
A delegation of Traditional Sports and Games Punjab Association led by President Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association, Nawab Farqan Khan, and President Punjab Traditional Sports and Games Pakistan Association Malik Muhammad Shahbaz called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here on Monday
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that traditional games are the important feature of culture and the youth associated with these sports have brought laurels to the country and nation many times at the international level.
He said that it is very important to encourage people involved in sports at all levels.
The Governor Punjab said that it is a good thing that wrestlers are also carrying forward the legacy of traditional games. He said that various traditional sports including Gulli Danda, Kabaddi and Wrestling are part of our culture.
He said that it is a matter of great concern that the traditional sports including wrestling are dying out and there is need to take steps for the revival of traditional games. He said, "Our young generation should know about traditional sports." He emphasized the need for the promotion of healthy activities like sports among the youth in educational institutions. He further said that sports develop various positive skills, including endurance, tolerance, patience, and discipline in the youth.
The delegation presented various suggestions to the Governor of Punjab for the promotion of traditional sports. The Governor assured them to send their suggestions to the concerned department.
Senior Vice President Khalid Rasheed, Tayyab Raza Awan wrestler, Head Coach Pakistan Mass Wrestling Federation Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad Ibrahim Baig, Bilal Awan wrestler, World Champion Muhammad Saad Rajput, Muhammad Saleem and other wrestlers were present on this occasion.
