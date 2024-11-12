Open Menu

Governor Punjab For Tangible Steps To Fight Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday said that smog had hampered life in Punjab and practical steps were needed on war footing to overcome the situation.

Talking to a PPP delegation comprising members of parliament and Mohmand Agency Loya Jirga during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said there was a need to solve the basic problems faced by the people and take practical steps to address the current smog situation.

The Governor Punjab said smog had turned into a big problem which had brought business and life to a stand-still, adding people were suffering from diseases.

"In these circumstances, the people cannot be left at the mercy of smog," Sardar Saleem Haider said. He

said the Punjab government should ensure practical steps to resolve the smog issue.

The Governor Punjab said that democracy was vital to the strengthening of institutions to bring stability in the country.

He said that the success of coalition government was essential for the development and prosperity of the country, adding that he was determined to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities for the betterment of the province.

The Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation apprised the Punjab Governor of various problems faced by them. The delegation told the Governor that they were facing difficulties in obtaining identity cards and passports.

The Punjab Governor assured the delegation to resolve the problems by talking to the NADRA Chairman and other officials.

The PPP members of parliament included MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki, former MNA Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, MPA Qazi Ahmed Saeed, senior PPP leaders Aurangzeb Burki, Azizur Rehman Chan and others, while the Mohmand Loya Jirga delegation included Haji Sanobar Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Akbar Khan, Saeed Khan and Sahibzada Khan.

