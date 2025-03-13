Open Menu

Governor Punjab Gives Rs. Five Lac To Int’l Science Competition Winner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Governor Punjab gives Rs. five lac to int’l science competition winner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday presented a cash reward of rupees five lac and commendation certificate to Abdul Hadi, a student who secured first position in the international science competition in Singapore.

During a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he congratulated the student on his excellent performance and expressed the hope that the young lad will continue to win more accolades.

He said that Abdul Hadi has brought glory to Pakistan by securing first position. He also expressed his best wishes for the future of Abdul Hadi.

More Stories From Pakistan