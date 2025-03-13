Governor Punjab Gives Rs. Five Lac To Int’l Science Competition Winner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday presented a cash reward of rupees five lac and commendation certificate to Abdul Hadi, a student who secured first position in the international science competition in Singapore.
During a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he congratulated the student on his excellent performance and expressed the hope that the young lad will continue to win more accolades.
He said that Abdul Hadi has brought glory to Pakistan by securing first position. He also expressed his best wishes for the future of Abdul Hadi.
Recent Stories
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab gives Rs. five lac to int’l science competition winner24 seconds ago
-
1,710 raids conducted on drug-peddlers’ hideouts10 minutes ago
-
Draft proposal for SC Rules 2025 finalized for further delibrations10 minutes ago
-
SU condemn terror attack on Jaffar Express10 minutes ago
-
Joint operation leads to major crackdown10 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops10 minutes ago
-
PPP distrubuted solar panels among common citizens in Larkana10 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman calls on Punjab governor10 minutes ago
-
Ceremony marks completion of third phase of drug-free Peshawar programme10 minutes ago
-
Man sets himself on fire in Bahawalpur10 minutes ago
-
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore17 minutes ago
-
AC inspects prices, quality of commodities at Ramazan Bazaar20 minutes ago