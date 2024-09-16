Open Menu

Governor Punjab Grieved Over Demise Of Sarfraz Domki

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Governor Punjab grieved over demise of Sarfraz Domki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Balochistan Local Government Minister Sarfraz Domki.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he said that he was shocked to hear the news of Sarfraz Domki's death.

The Governor Punjab said that Sarfaraz Domki rendered valuable services in the tribal and political system of Balochistan. He prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the deceased and give patience to the bereaved.

