Governor Punjab Hails BISP's Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab hails BISP's performance
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Monday appreciated the initiatives taken under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to support poor segments of the society.
Addressing the oath taking ceremony of elected body of all Pakistan BISP employees welfare association, the governor said BISP is a vital institution in Pakistan's fight against poverty and providing financial assistance to low-income households, prioritizing those living in extreme poverty.
He said the employees of the institution work in all kinds of conditions despite all the difficulties and BISP is named after our martyred Quaid Benazir Bhutto.
He said the institution's well-being is the top most priority for its employees, who are entrusted with the responsibility of upholding its integrity.
He said Allah Almighty has blessed the country with immense resources and added that previous government of PTI ruined everything.
He said we will take this country to the place that Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed of.
He congratulated the newly elected members on winning the elections through a democratic process.
Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid said that this was Benazir Bhutto's vision which was given the form of BISP adding that BISP does not only provide financial assistance but also empowers women.
She said before BISP, women's identity cards were even not made. She said President Asif Zardari specially emphasized that under BISP, the beneficiaries should get money without deduction.
She said a new system of money transfer is being introduced under BISP and all the problems of BISP employees will be resolved.
She said many shortcomings have been identified in the program which are being removed.
She said BISP Hunarmand program is being launched and people will be given world-class training.
She said that digital training of skilled women is also being conducted.
Recent Stories
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan
Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SBA police arrests 7 suspects in crackdown6 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab hails BISP's performance6 minutes ago
-
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case7 minutes ago
-
11 power thieves arrested16 minutes ago
-
A suspect killed, 3 escape after ‘encounter’ with Chaklala Police16 minutes ago
-
42 roads in Faisalabad,Chiniot to be completed under Cess Fund: Commissioner16 minutes ago
-
'Sustainable development impossible without education'26 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested, weapons recovered26 minutes ago
-
Online registration opens for attractive vehicle number via e-Auction App26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for improving city parks condition46 minutes ago
-
Free digital training empowers 1,000+ students at University of Malakand46 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife for honour56 minutes ago