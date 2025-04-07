Open Menu

Governor Punjab Hails BISP's Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider on Monday appreciated the initiatives taken under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to support poor segments of the society.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of elected body of all Pakistan BISP employees welfare association, the governor said BISP is a vital institution in Pakistan's fight against poverty and providing financial assistance to low-income households, prioritizing those living in extreme poverty.

He said the employees of the institution work in all kinds of conditions despite all the difficulties and BISP is named after our martyred Quaid Benazir Bhutto.

He said the institution's well-being is the top most priority for its employees, who are entrusted with the responsibility of upholding its integrity.

He said Allah Almighty has blessed the country with immense resources and added that previous government of PTI ruined everything.

He said we will take this country to the place that Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed of.

He congratulated the newly elected members on winning the elections through a democratic process.

Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid said that this was Benazir Bhutto's vision which was given the form of BISP adding that BISP does not only provide financial assistance but also empowers women.

She said before BISP, women's identity cards were even not made. She said President Asif Zardari specially emphasized that under BISP, the beneficiaries should get money without deduction.

She said a new system of money transfer is being introduced under BISP and all the problems of BISP employees will be resolved.

She said many shortcomings have been identified in the program which are being removed.

She said BISP Hunarmand program is being launched and people will be given world-class training.

She said that digital training of skilled women is also being conducted.

