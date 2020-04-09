Governor Punjab hails KFC for philanthropy; welcomes decision to distribute lunch at check-points

UrduPoint.com
Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday hailed management of the global fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) for its decision to provide lunch to the security personnel at all check-points in the provincial metropolis during the lock-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday hailed management of the global fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) for its decision to provide lunch to the security personnel at all check-points in the provincial metropolis during the lock-down caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking the media after a meeting with the CEO KFC Goraiz Khan at the Governor's House here, he said the business community had always come forward whenever the country faced some hard time, adding that KFC would provide lunch daily at more than 65 check-points in Lahore. DIG Operations Rai Saeed Babar, Sikandar Hameed Lodhi and others were present during the meeting.

Hailing Dr. Amjad Saqib of the Punjab Development Network (PDN) � a network of welfare organizations, he said PDN would provide ration to over 300,000 poor families while it had adopted a policy of no photo session during ration distribution.

"It is responsibility of the well-to-do to ensure provision of ration to the families which lost their livelihood due to lock-down in the wake of corona outbreak," he said, adding that the nation must get united to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged the businessmen, who were not affected by the deadly virus and lock-down, to come forward and donate generously.

To a query, he said it was not the time to play politics on coronavirus, stressing the nation was watching what the opposition, government and the philanthropists were doing to help contain COVID-19 pandemic.

He, to a question, he said the opposition was not focused on coronavirus crisis and merely criticizing the government for the sake of criticism and protecting their interests.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan will not compromise on accountability and transparency and those, who plundered country's resources, will be taken to task," the Governor Punjab asserted.

He said it was time to serve the nation, adding that the nation would always be grateful to doctors and paramedics for their services in this time of trial.

Urging the people to stay home, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said 5-10 percent people violated government advisories and restrictions to contain COVID-19 pandemic, adding that people would have to understand that coronavirus was dangerous and it could be defeated through social-distancing.

