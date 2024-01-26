Governor Punjab Hails NSPP For Producing High-calibre Civil Servants
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman was the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of the officers who completed the National Management Course and Senior Management Course at the National School of Public Policy (NSPP)
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the National School of Public Policy is playing an important role in training civil servants and meeting the challenges of public service delivery. He said that this course would foster opportunities for the senior officers to the senior positions of the bureaucracy.
He congratulated the officers for achieving this milestone in their career. The Governor Punjab said that the civil servants should serve the people according to the vision of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that they should focus on the national interest and public welfare.
The Governor Punjab urged the officers to play a role in the development of the country with hard work, honesty, and determination. He said that one should strive to achieve excellence in life and become a lifelong learner. He further said that learning technology, especially artificial intelligence in today's modern era is very important.
Rector National School of Public Policy Dr. Ijaz Munir, Director General National Institute of Management Dr. Tahira and others also addressed the ceremony.
Former Rector National School of Public Policy Azmat Ali Ranjha and senior officers of the management course were present in the ceremony.
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman also distributed certificates to the senior officers who completed the course.
