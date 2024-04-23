Governor Punjab Hails Pak-Iran Friendship
Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that Pakistan and Iran are bound to each other by rich historical, cultural and civilizational ties.
During a meeting with the President of Iran Dr.
Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan accords great importance to its relation with Islamic Republic of Iran.
President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi hailed the city of Lahore for its beauty and grandeur, adding that it houses many architectural heritage sites.
President Raisi expressed the hope that his visit will enhance people to people ties between the two countries.
