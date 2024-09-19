Governor Punjab Hails Role Of Christians In Country's Development
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the role of the Christian community in the development and stability of the country is commendable.
During a meeting with a delegation of Bishops and Pastors at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said, "Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone must play dye role for its development."
The delegation was led by Vice President Pakistan People's Party Punjab Minority Wing Edwin Sahutra. Pastor Irfan Shahzad, Pastor Ubaid Iqbal, Pastor Younis Javed, Bishop Wilson John, Bishop Dr. Junaid Javed, Bishop Afzal Masih, Bishop Akbar Khokhar, Pastor Captain Sabir Anees, Pastor Muswar Manoor, Pastor Parvez Nadeem and Pastor Irfan John were present.
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that islam teaches love, tolerance peace and brotherhood.
He said that minorities are living peacefully in Pakistan. He said that the Christian community is a patriotic Pakistani and has been playing a positive role in the development of the country since the establishment of Pakistan. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open for everyone including the minorities.
The delegation informed the Governor of Punjab about various problems faced by them.
The Governor assured the solution of various problems related to the churches including the provision of funds for the churches of Sindh and Punjab. On this occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the development and stability of the country.
