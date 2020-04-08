UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Hails Role Of Pak Army In War On COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Governor Punjab hails role of Pak Army in war on COVID-19

LAHORE, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday hailed the role of Pakistan Army, under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the war on COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the country.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and leaders at the Governor's House here, he said the war against coronavirus was vital for country's survival, adding that no laxity would be tolerated.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and Vice Chairman, Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Punjab Muhammad Waseem Akhter Ramey called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Sarwar said coronavirus had proved dangerous for the entire humanity and economies across the world including Pakistan suffered losses due to it.

He urged the opposition to shun the policy of politicizing the matter and stand by the government institutions in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"Together we all have to protect 220 million people from corona pandemic", he asserted.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "It is need of the hour that opposition should set aside political differences and support the government in the war against the deadly virus as its spread is destructive for the country and the nation".

Urging people to follow government protocols, he said people should also stay home instead of roaming about the streets without any purpose.

"History stands witness that Prime Minister Imran Khan never advocated for personal gains but for national interests. Even today, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving against coronavirus round the clock and the government will not leave people alone", he added.

Sarwar said the poor families would not only be protected against the adverse economic effects of the lock-down but also provide with free ration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Army Governor Poor Punjab General Qamar Javed Bajwa All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

28 minutes ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

21 minutes ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

21 minutes ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

21 minutes ago

UN Chief in Touch With US Authorities, Says Suppor ..

24 minutes ago

France's Chief Epidemiologist Says Lockdown Must B ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.