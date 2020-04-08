Governor Punjab hails role of Pak Army in war on COVID-19

LAHORE, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday hailed the role of Pakistan Army, under the leadership of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in the war on COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the country.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians and leaders at the Governor's House here, he said the war against coronavirus was vital for country's survival, adding that no laxity would be tolerated.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, PTI Central Punjab President Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and Vice Chairman, Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Punjab Muhammad Waseem Akhter Ramey called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

Sarwar said coronavirus had proved dangerous for the entire humanity and economies across the world including Pakistan suffered losses due to it.

He urged the opposition to shun the policy of politicizing the matter and stand by the government institutions in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"Together we all have to protect 220 million people from corona pandemic", he asserted.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "It is need of the hour that opposition should set aside political differences and support the government in the war against the deadly virus as its spread is destructive for the country and the nation".

Urging people to follow government protocols, he said people should also stay home instead of roaming about the streets without any purpose.

"History stands witness that Prime Minister Imran Khan never advocated for personal gains but for national interests. Even today, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving against coronavirus round the clock and the government will not leave people alone", he added.

Sarwar said the poor families would not only be protected against the adverse economic effects of the lock-down but also provide with free ration.