Governor Punjab hopes Tableeghi Jamaat members return home in wake of COVID 19 outbreak

LAHORE, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed the hope that Tableeghi Jamaat members will disperse to their homes in the wake of COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of a telemedicine center at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Wednesday, he said he had talked to ulema and Tableeghi leadership on the matter of congregations during the lockdown, adding that the Tableeghi Jammat members had dispersed on his request.

"Tableeghi Jamaat members left my request previously and just imagine the situation of coronavirus cases, had they not discontinued their congregation at Raiwind", Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar remarked.

To a query, Governor Punjab expressed the hope the ulema would take a decision regarding Friday prayers congregations and staying at the Tableeghi Markaz.

To a question, he said the first telemedicine center was opened on 19th March while 22 telemedicine centers were operational in the province today, adding that the telemedicine experiment in the country had worked very well and patients were happy with the services.

"Test, test and test is my recommendation to the people and only after knowing their condition people may isolate themselves at their homes", he responded to a query.

About lack of COVID 19 testing kits, Sarwar said the testing Kits would arrive by the evening from China and it would facilitate the testing capacity in the province.

"Government's main challenge is less capacity of PCR machines and we are working to enhance the capacity to conduct test at afats pace", he elaborated.

Governor Punjab, to a question, appealed to the people to stay home in order to contain the COVID 19 outbreak, adding that their support was vital to overcome the deadly virus as the government alone could not win the battle against the virus.

To a question, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar hailed the services of medical professionalsand paramedical staff as front-line warriors against COVID 19 pandemic.