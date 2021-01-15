UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Hosts PFUJ Delegates At Governor's House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Governor Punjab hosts PFUJ delegates at Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Friday hosted a reception to the delegates of the Pakistan Federal Union of journalists (PFUJ) at the Governor's House, here.

Journalists from across the country have gathered at the provincial metropolis in connection with the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the PFUJ. The meetings is jointly hosted by Punjab Union of Journalists (PUJ) and Lahore Press Club (LPC).

Addressing the delegates, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said he was privileged to host so many journalists under the ceiling of Governor's House.

He said it was unfortunate that journalists were under great financial stress due to lay-offs and non payment of dues, urging the media house owners to pay outstanding dues to the journalists at the earliest.

Sarwar hailed Arshad Ansari and PUJ president Qamar Bhatti for holding the FEC in Lahore which would enhance inter-provincial harmony.

He assured the journalists to take up their demands with Prime Minister Imran Khan so that their grievances could be redressed.

Earlier, PUJ President welcomed the PFUJ delegates from all parts of the country and thanked the Governor for hosting the reception.

PFUJ Secretary General Nasir Zaidi urged the Governor Punjab to play the bridge between the government and journalist body and help the journalists in distress.

PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar asked the Governor Punjab to play his role in bringing the federal government institutions to listen to the journalists and urged the government to solve problems faced by the working journalists.

President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari hailed Chaudhry Sarwar as a friend of journalist community and expressed the hope he would persuade Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve genuine problems of the journalists.

