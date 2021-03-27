Governor Punjab hosts reception in honor of US Democrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed services of US Democrat Tahir Javed for strengthening Pak-US relations and serving Pakistani community in the United States of America (USA).

Addressing a reception in honor of US Democrat, business Tahir Javed at the Governor's House here on Saturday, he said bestowing of 'Tamgha e Imtiaz' on Pakistani-US businessman, politician Tahir Javed by President Dr. Arif Alvi on March 23 this year was recognition of the former's long-standing services to promote people to people contacts between the two countries.

Prominent political, social figures and businessmen attended the reception which hailed achievements of the US businessman of the Pakistan origin. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also presented a souvenir to Tahir Javed.

Governor Punjab urged the overseas Pakistanis to take active part in politics in the country of their residence, adding that being a member parliament one can better influence policies of that country.

He said 20 Pakistanis were currently serving as members of the House of Lords and House of Commons which was a matter of pride for the Pakistanis.

Sarwar said overseas Pakistanis were an asset and ambassadors of the country, adding that they always stand in solidarity with their fellow countrymen in challenging times which was a testament to their love for Pakistan.

US Democrat Tahir Javed said he would continue to work for strengthening of relations between the US and Pakistan, adding that as a seasoned diplomat, US President Joe Biden has always enjoyed cordial relations with Pakistan and these bilateral relations will further improve in the coming days.

Tahir Javed said the US government was keen to play its due role in the economic development of Pakistan, adding that many Congressmen were keen on giving relief to Pakistan on the economic front. He said efforts were underway for the approval of a bill for tax exemption and relief on other fronts for the Pakistani businessmen.