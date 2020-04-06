Governor Punjab inaugurates Corona research centre at UHS

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday inaugurated 'Protect Pakistan Corona Research Centre' and 'Anti-septic Tunnel' at University of Health Sciences Lahore (UHS).

The Governor said that global scenario was changing due to coronavirus and unfortunately, this pandemic would not leave Pakistan soon because number of corona patients was increasing fast in the world.

"We will have to fight poverty and unemployment besides coping with coronavirus, today," he said while speaking at the ceremony.

UHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Sarwar Foundation's Vice Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar, Dr. Shehla Javed from Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) and others were also present.

Talking to media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, Pakistan was the first in the world in establishing corona telemedicine centres and "I am glad, today we have also set up Protect Pakistan Corona Research Centre where doctors not only from Pakistan but also from Britain and Sri Lanka are taking part in the research.

" He said that more than 7500 doctors had so far been registered for corona telemedicine centres, while telemedicine helpline had also become a model in the world.

He said the world had changed after tragedies of 9/11 in America and 7/7 in Britain and today it was once again experiencing a fast change in the wake of corona pandemic.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said philanthropists presented more than rupees 400 million to Prime Minister Imran Khan as donation for Corona Relief Fund at Governor House on Saturday last.